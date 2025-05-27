Padres Insider Provides Update on San Diego's Search for Trade Upgrade
The San Diego Union-Tribune's Kevin Acee reported the San Diego Padres are looking to get a new left fielder through trade after Jason Heyward's placement on the 10-day injured list.
"It is not known what level of salary the Padres can afford to take on, but they are seeking an upgrade via the trade market. (They did save $768,768 by trading Connor Joe.)" Acee wrote.
"The trade of [Connor] Joe to the [Cincinatti] Reds and the release of Oscar Gonzalez hint at the Padres’ intentions for left field. They did not see either of those players as the solution there and believe they can improve with an acquisition."
The Padres dealt Joe to the Reds May 9 for right-handed pitcher Andrew Moore and cash considerations, and released Gonzalez 10 days later.
This season, Padres left fielders have a collective batting average of .180, which is second-worst in MLB, just above the Los Angeles Dodgers. Their on-base percentage and slugging percentage among left fielders is the lowest in the league.
Heyward, who has played 30 games in left field for the Friars this season, batted .176 with two home runs and 12 runs batted in before his second injury this season. Heyward landed on the 10-day injured list May 24 with an oblique strain, and spent April 19-29 on the IL with knee inflammation.
Gavin Sheets filled in as left fielder for the Padres Sunday, though he is not seen as the permanent solution in the outfield. He went 2-for-4 with a home run and two runs batted in during their series-sealing win before Brandon Lockridge came in as a defensive replacement. On Monday, he was 0-for-5 in left field.
The Padres are no strangers to midseason deals, as they made four deals during 2024's deadline, as well as another trade which brought first baseman Luis Arraez to San Diego. They'll hope to get a deal done sooner rather than later, as they have dropped two of their last three series and are looking for all of the offensive production they can get.
