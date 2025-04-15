Padres Insider Reveals Timeline for Potential Yu Darvish Return
San Diego Padres right-handed pitcher Yu Darvish began throwing off a mound for the first time since mid-March.
Even though the Padres have had a hot start, the team is still missing one of their best pitchers, Darvish, ever since his injury.
Darvish was last seen pitching in a spring training game on March 13, which was cut short due to elbow soreness.
The San Diego Union-Tribune's Kevin Acee provided the first semblance of a timeline for Darvish in a while.
"Yu Darvish threw in the bullpen yesterday for the first time since mid-March," Acee wrote. "It was a light session of 11 pitches thrown nowhere near full intensity to a catcher who was standing up.
"His next step will depend on how he feels, which is consistent with how the Padres are approaching the rehab for the 38-year-old right-hander.
"Darvish will need at least a few full-intensity turns in the bullpen and some combination of two or three minor-league starts and simulated games before returning, which means his season debut would come no sooner than mid-May."
Darvish seemingly took his first step in a long recovery road ahead considering the ace has not thrown in game simulation or intensity,
There will likely be a ramp-up to a full bullpen session before potentially getting a few minor league rehab starts.
The impressive start from the Padres' pitching staff has likely lessened the pressure on Darvish to come back sooner, allowing the team to be patient due to its October aspirations.
“At times for Yu-san, less is more,” president of baseball operations A.J. Preller said this winter. “And I think for us in terms of understanding, hey, the most important thing is what we saw last year when he was pitching in October.
"Yu Darvish in October is obviously a very talented and capable pitcher — seeing what he did in L.A. in two starts."
Last season, Darvish pitched 81 innings and posted a 3.31 ERA. His highlight performances did not occur until the playoffs.
He posted an impressive 1.98 ERA in two starts against the formidable Dodgers, who went on to capture the title.
Given his standout playoff performances, having a healthy Darvish will be crucial for Preller's team to compete for the World Series.
For more Padres news, head over to Padres on SI.