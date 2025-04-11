Jackson Merrill's Contract Extension Could Save Padres 'Hundreds of Millions' of Dollars
The ink hasn't even dried on San Diego Padres outfielder Jackson Merrill's new nine-year contract extension, yet it is already being celebrated as one of the best deals of the early season.
Padres president of baseball operations A.J. Preller managed to secure an incredibly team-friendly deal with Merrill that will keep him under contract for a significant portion of his athletic prime.
Merrill is set to be a Padre until at least the age of 31, potentially 32 if the team exercises a 10th-year option, which, given his trajectory, seems likely at this point.
A whopping $135 million is the minimum that the National League Rookie of the Year runner-up will earn, coming out to an average annual value of $15 million.
More news: Padres Predicted to Shock World, Win NL West Over Dodgers
There are incentives that may bring the total deal over $200 million, which could be close to where it concludes if he continues to perform well.
Former MLB general manager and longtime baseball analyst Jim Bowden wrote a story for The Athletic in which he ranked the Merrill deal as the best extension of the spring.
"Therefore, conservatively speaking, this contract could save the Padres hundreds of millions if Merrill lives up to his potential," Bowden wrote on The Athletic.
"He belongs in the same conversation with (Vladimir) Guerrero and (Kyle) Tucker in terms of overall talent, ability and potential."
Guerrero secured $500 million in a recent extension with the Blue Jays, ensuring that the star remains in Canada for the rest of his career. The Blue Jays successfully reset the market for young stars entering the final year of their contracts.
Tucker is poised for a monumental free agency this winter, potentially surpassing the Guerrero deal.
Merrill is poised to enter free agency in 2035 — 10 years from now — which may lead to even higher deal values.
More news: Joe Musgrove Still Wants to Make Miraculous Return to Padres This Year
Given the potential future earnings for him, Merrill seemingly traded free agency freedom to secure top dollar on the market, betting on himself for guaranteed money and the opportunity to remain with the Padres for nearly another decade.
After signing the deal, he noted that the Padres hold a special place in his heart.
"The Padres were the first team that ever reached out to me, ever scouted me," he said.
"They believed in me from Day 1. They wanted me. It feels good to be wanted. I always felt they had a certain trust in me."
So far this year, Merrill is slashing .378/.415/.676 with three home runs, 10 RBIs, and 0.7 Wins Above Replacement.
For more Padres news, head over to Padres on SI.