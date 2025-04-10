Padres Predicted to Shock World, Win NL West Over Dodgers
The San Diego Padres may be predicted to shock the baseball world this season, but it's just more of what's expected inside the organization.
In fact, it's something that has been quietly brewing in San Diego for the last six months, but has been gaining more National attention after becoming the league's first team to hit 10 wins on the season.
MLB Now's Brian Kenny and Rob Parker discussed why they believe the Padres can win the NL West this year.
"Look at where the Padres are. They've had some injuries and they're the first team to 10 wins," said Parker.
Him and Kenny touched on how close San Diego was to dethroning the Los Angeles Dodgers last season, but how things are already proving to be different in 2025.
"Last year," said Parker, "they choked against the Dodgers. They should have gone to the World Series."
"Had them beat. Had them beat," said Kenny. "They're a different team, though. They're a good team."
Being up two games to one on the eventual World Series champions had to hurt, but it's evident how much has changed through just 13 games this year.
This past Tuesday was filled with injury news that started with Jackson Merrill heading to the injured list and ended with All-Stars Jake Cronenworth and Fernando Tatis Jr. leaving the ball game early.
The Padres won the very next day without their three All-Stars.
The Friars have star power all over the roster, but they are winning games through smart at-bats, chipping away at pitchers, and talent from all corners of the organization. Offseason additions that most MLB teams gave up on like Jason Heyward and Jose Iglesias are already proving to provide the spark needed to keep this team succesful.
Even a spring training non-roster invite in Gavin Sheets seems to be finding continued success at the plate in San Diego. After a monster spring, he is currently batting .303 with seven RBIs and 10 hits.
Injuries are unfortunately something that all teams deal with, but at this point in the season, it is showing no signs of slowing down the greater goal the Padres have for themselves.
Just now, the National media is taking notice.
