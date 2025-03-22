Padres' Jackson Merrill Believes He Can Be Even Better in 2025
The San Diego Padres have a lot to be excited about in 2025, but one of the biggest reasons just came in second in a tight Rookie of the Year race.
Jackson Merrill was one of the brightest young pieces not just in San Diego last year, but in all of Major League Baseball.
He believes that he is only getting better.
More news: Padres' $108 Million Ace Unlikely To Be Ready for Opening Day
Merrill has more than enough reasons to believe this, but his recent conversation with MLB.com's AJ Cassavell indicates he may have been inspired by another core piece of the Padres, Jake Cronenworth.
"Last year was great, and it was fun, and there were so many cool moments," Merrill said. "But overall, I can be better. Being more consistent is where I want to be. I had slumps -- nothing huge. ... But this year, I'm more focused on: Let's stay consistent. Let's find a way to walk, to get on base. Let's still impact it."
Consistency and finding a way to get on base by any means neccessary may as well be Cronenworth's long-winded middle name.
More news: Padres Urged to Sign Former Dodgers All-Star in Blockbuster Move
Merrill shows a lot of maturity, but in his chat with Cassavell, he noted the difference between a 'cool moment' versus consistency.
The rookie certainly did provide fans with countless moments that will be remembered for seasons to come, but the kind of consistency that Merrill is working towards would help create the ultimate moment to remember in October.
A season that ended all too quickly and was two runs away from the NL Championship Series has Merrill itching to get back onto the diamond.
"I can't get enough of this, man," Merrill said. "I just want the season to start."
Last season, the 21-year-old batted an unreal .292/.326/.500 with an OPS of .826. He added 24 home runs, 90 RBIs, and swiped 16 bases on his way to his first of presumably many All-Star nods.
When the lights shined brightest, so did Merrill.
His October slash line was .250/.333/.500 and an OPS of .833 in those seven games. Hopefully San Diego goes all way this season, and Merrill shows the consistency that he is working towards.
More news: Padres Star Calls for San Diego to Get NFL Team Again
For more Padres news, head over to Padres on SI.