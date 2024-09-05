Padres' Jackson Merrill Breaks Benito Santiago's Rookie Record
San Diego Padres rookie sensation Jackson Merrill has broken the franchise record for most RBIs by a Padres rookie.
In the fourth inning Wednesday against the Detroit Tigers, Merrill crushed a three-run home run against Tigers pitcher Keider Montero, giving him 82 RBIs for the season.
Merrill previously tied the franchise record of 79 RBIs on Sunday, which has held by Benito Santiago since 1987, when he recorded two RBIs on a two-run home run in a 4-3 win over the Tampa Bay Rays.
Santiago went on to win the National League Rookie of the Year for his record-breaking campaign, and later became a five-time MLB All-Star and a member of the San Diego Padres' Hall of Fame. The Padres haven't had an NL Rookie of the Year since.
Merrill, 21, is also within reach of the Padres' franchise rookie home run record. Merrill has hit 22 home runs, currently four home runs short of Hunter Renfroe's record in 2017.
Merrill, who became just the third player to start at center field before the age of 21 after making the Opening Day roster, entered Wednesday's game slashing .291/.323/.493. He ranks top-three on the Padres in hits, runs, home runs, RBIs, stolen bases, and batting average.
Merrill has also become one of the most clutch players in baseball, having hit five game-winning or game-tying home runs in the ninth inning or later this season coming into Wednesday's game. This is an MLB record for the most such home runs by a player 21 or younger, as well as the most in MLB this season.
Whenever the Padres seem to need to score in crunch time, Merrill is there with the needed home run or hit. Wednesday's home run brought the Padres within 5-3.
This surge has allowed Merrill to overtake Paul Skenes as the frontrunner to win the NL Rookie of the Year award. Skenes, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 MLB Draft, has long been the favorite to win the award this season as he boasts an 8-2 record with a 2.23 ERA and 136 strikeouts.
Merrill, who won the National League Rookie of the Month in June, is now favored to win at -800 according to BetMGM Sportsbook. Skenes has dropped to second, and now has +400 odds to win the award less than a month away from the end of the season.