Padres' Jackson Merrill Helping Ethan Salas Deal With Unfortunate Injury
San Diego Padres outfielder Jackson Merrill is helping the team's top prospect, Ethan Salas, through his injury recovery by sharing the feelings of the up-and-comer.
Merrill burst onto the scene in 2024, forcing his way onto the major league team, though he knows all too well the struggles of any player trying to prove themselves in the minor leagues.
Catcher Ethan Salas is the team's No. 2 overall prospect, ranking within the top 50 of MLB.com's rankings. However, he is currently battling back issues that will keep him out until July, causing him to miss two months of play and development time.
“That sucks,” Merrill told MLB.com's AJ Cresswell. “It [freaking] sucks. You’re 18, you want to do literally anything, because you have so much energy. You want to play. I bet it’s killing him right now.”
Merrill suffered an injury while in the minor leagues back in 2022, which prevented him from joining Single-A Lake Elsinore and kept him out for approximately the same timeline that Salas is facing.
“It sucked because I was alone in Arizona,” Merrill said. “You’re 19 years old, alone in Arizona. … You have to find your own things to do. It’s hard. You can be done at 11 a.m. because all you’re doing is your rehab.”
Merrill managed to recover from the delay and worked his way up to the main roster just two years later. The outfielder predicts a similar outcome for Salas.
“He’ll be OK,” Merrill said. “It’s just a part of playing the game. He’ll be back. He’ll be there. It’s going to be fun.”
Salas was in High-A last season, where he struggled to get his bat going. It was a similar story in Double-A this season, though he only managed 10 games before getting injured.
Before the injury, he was batting .188/.325/219, though MLB.com has him ranked as No. 29, projecting he will hit the majors in 2027, once he is able to adjust his swing to professional baseball.
