Inside The Padres

Padres' Jackson Merrill Helping Ethan Salas Deal With Unfortunate Injury

Nelson Espinal

May 9, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; San Diego Padres center fielder Jackson Merrill (3) reacts from second on an RBI double in the third inning against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images
May 9, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; San Diego Padres center fielder Jackson Merrill (3) reacts from second on an RBI double in the third inning against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images / Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images
In this story:

San Diego Padres outfielder Jackson Merrill is helping the team's top prospect, Ethan Salas, through his injury recovery by sharing the feelings of the up-and-comer.

Merrill burst onto the scene in 2024, forcing his way onto the major league team, though he knows all too well the struggles of any player trying to prove themselves in the minor leagues.

More news: Padres Assert Themselves as Dodgers' Biggest Threat in Dominant NL West

Catcher Ethan Salas is the team's No. 2 overall prospect, ranking within the top 50 of MLB.com's rankings. However, he is currently battling back issues that will keep him out until July, causing him to miss two months of play and development time.

“That sucks,” Merrill told MLB.com's AJ Cresswell. “It [freaking] sucks. You’re 18, you want to do literally anything, because you have so much energy. You want to play. I bet it’s killing him right now.”

More news: Padres Insider Expects AJ Preller to 'Aggressively' Pursue Position Player Upgrades

Merrill suffered an injury while in the minor leagues back in 2022, which prevented him from joining Single-A Lake Elsinore and kept him out for approximately the same timeline that Salas is facing.

“It sucked because I was alone in Arizona,” Merrill said. “You’re 19 years old, alone in Arizona. … You have to find your own things to do. It’s hard. You can be done at 11 a.m. because all you’re doing is your rehab.”

Merrill managed to recover from the delay and worked his way up to the main roster just two years later. The outfielder predicts a similar outcome for Salas.

“He’ll be OK,” Merrill said. “It’s just a part of playing the game. He’ll be back. He’ll be there. It’s going to be fun.”

Salas was in High-A last season, where he struggled to get his bat going. It was a similar story in Double-A this season, though he only managed 10 games before getting injured.

Before the injury, he was batting .188/.325/219, though MLB.com has him ranked as No. 29, projecting he will hit the majors in 2027, once he is able to adjust his swing to professional baseball.

More news: Padres' Mike Shildt Is Winningest Manager in MLB History at Specific Ballpark

For more Padres news, head over to Padres on SI.

Published
Nelson Espinal
NELSON ESPINAL

Nelson Espinal lives and breathes sports. Avidly following of everything ranging from motorsports to Mixed Martial Arts to tennis, he is connected with most of the sports world at all times. His dream of writing about sports started at 16 years of age, writing for a Lakers fans blog, and his passions for sports writing has grown since. He has his Bachelor's degree in Political Science, and a minor in writing literature from the University of California, San Diego.

Home/San Diego Padres News