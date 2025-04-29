Padres Insider Expects AJ Preller to 'Aggressively' Pursue Position Player Upgrades
The San Diego Padres could explore trades for position players if the team continues to compete and perform well to strengthen the depth and bottom of the order.
Padres president of baseball operations A.J. Preller is known for being highly aggressive in the trade market, especially when his team is among the top contenders.
The executive is recognized for finalizing deals for pitchers Michael King and Dylan Cease, while also bringing Juan Soto to the Padres.
The Padres have demonstrated impressive pitching this season, limiting runs to a minimum. This has allowed the team to maintain one of the best records in the National League.
The team's success comes despite its struggles to produce runs, as several key players have been injured, stretching the roster's depth.
Outfielder Jackson Merrill and second baseman Jake Cronenworth have been sidelined for weeks, and recently, outstanding contact hitter Luis Arraez also sustained an injury.
This has compelled players like Connor Joe, Tirso Ornelas, and Mason McCoy to receive more playing time, resulting in a lackluster offense thus far.
As previously mentioned, the team has still had success despite the offensive woes, which means the team could still has plenty of potential to play better.
Dennis Lin of the Athletic notes that the team's position during the summer will influence the front office's aggressiveness.
"If San Diego is still in decent shape in the standings come July, look for president of baseball operations A.J. Preller to aggressively pursue upgrades of the team’s position-player depth. Of course, with Preller, you can never rule out a trade before July," Lin wrote in a story.
Additional reinforcements would help ease the pressure on the team's stars, who are currently carrying a massive load.
Fernando Tatis Jr. is playing at an MVP level, while Machado is rounding into form, leaving the team not far from having a strong offense if the players can stay healthy and Preller adds a couple of bats.
