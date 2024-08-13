Padres' Jackson Merrill Makes the Best Game-Ending Catch of 2024
San Diego's rookie sensation Jackson Merrill delivered again on Monday night, sealing a 2-1 win against the Pittsburgh Pirates at Petco Park.
This time, he did it with his glove.
With two outs in the ninth and a runner on first base — who could have scored the tying run on a hard-hit ball to the outfield — Merrill launched himself and made a diving catch on a sinking line drive by Bryan Reynolds for the final out. The center fielder ran approximately 58 feet to make the game-ending play.
“I was (lined up) pretty far on the left side, and it was lay out or nothing,” Merrill said. “In that situation, I don’t think there’s a way I can field that and throw it in. I think I have to go get it and try to catch it. It was one of those black-out adrenaline moments that happens.”
Merrill is a shortstop turned center fielder, much like Fernando Tatis Jr. who began his professional career at short and transformed into a Gold Glove-winning right fielder in San Diego. Merrill rose through the Padres' farm system at short and appeared in five games as a left fielder with Double-A.
In center, Merrill is enjoying himself.
“Center’s just fun,” he said. “I don’t think any other way than it is fun. Because the outfield, you’re running around, catching a baseball like you were when you were 5 years old. So I kind of treat center field as the fun, kind of more relaxed position that you can play on the baseball field.”
Merrill was just named the National League Player of the Week on Monday after blasting four home runs. He has just been one character in the unfolding story of the 2024 Padres.
Starting pitcher Joe Musgrove did not allow a run Monday against his former team, the Pittsburgh Pirates, in his first big league start in nearly 2.5 months. It had been 77 days since Musgrove’s last start.
“It just felt good, man,” Musgrove said afterward. “I mean, this is where I feel the best. Obviously, with the way we’re playing, I want to be part of that. I want to contribute. So, yeah, it felt incredible to be back out there.”
Musgrove limited the Pirates to two hits and one walk in 4.1 innings. He struck out one.
The win on Monday was the Padres' 17th in 21 games since the All-Star break. San Diego improved to 67-53 to remain four games ahead of the final wild-card spot in the National League.