Padres' Outfielder Adds Player of the Week Award to Outstanding Season
Major League Baseball announced Jackson Merrill as the National League Player of the Week on Monday and it was well-deserved.
Last week saw Merrill put up almost video-game like numbers: .417 with four homers, eight runs batted in, nine runs scored and two stolen bases.
Per the Elias Sports Bureau, Merrill has four game-tying or go-ahead HR in the ninth inning or later this season — tied with Mel Ott's all-time record for the most in a season at age 21 or younger, set in 1929.
“Just playing the game, you know? There’s nothing else I can say other than I am playing the game and having fun,’’ said Merrill, who also drove in the night's final run with a single in the 10th.
“You play it right, and it will reward you; work hard, put your head down, and it will reward you sometimes.’’
Over the past month, Merrill has been the heartbeat of the Padres offense. His home run on Saturday was Merrill’s 17th home run of the season and his 14th in 47 games since June 12.
“Gosh, it is hard to expect that, but what a stud,’’ manager Mike Shildt said. “He is a guy who loves the big moments. Another big swing in another big situation. He did a lot of things to win the ballgame, and that gave [us] a great chance to be able to do it. … He’s a winner.”
Merrill's production as a 21-year-old rookie has been incredible. His veteran teammates have noticed and are impressed with how he carries himself.
“He’s different, man,” Manny Machado said Friday night.
“I met him at FanFest (last) year,” Xander Bogaerts said, refering to their crossing paths at Petco Park when Merrill was 19 and had yet to play above low-A. “I was like, ‘Damn, this guy is different.’ This year in spring training, same thing. It’s not arrogant, it’s not even close. But this guy — who — he’s confident all right. The way he acts, carries himself.”
“Since the first day I stepped on the field with him in spring training, he showed me that he’s that kind of player, that player that will do everything to win a ball game,” Jurickson Profar said Saturday. “… I recognize that this guy will do anything to win, and he hates losing. It’s not a (single) word that you can describe someone like that. They hate losing. He wants to be better every day. He’s working, shagging fly balls when he’s a guy that plays every day. He’s always wanting to get better.”
As the regular season inches closer toward the finish line, Merrill has also entered the NL Rookie of the Year chat — but don't ask him what he thinks about it. He just wants to win.
“I don’t give a …” he said Friday.