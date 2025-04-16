Padres’ Jackson Merrill May Be Out Longer Than Expected Based on Latest Development
The San Diego Padres have been without Jackson Merrill since April 7 as what was originally just an off day to get more rest to treat his hamstring tightness turned into an injured list stint.
Although eligible to return Friday, there have been bleak reports from the San Diego Union-Tribune's Kevin Acee, revealing that the 21-year-old is going to need more time before he is ready to return to the field. After Merrill's replacement, Brandon Lockridge, also went to the injured list with hamstring-related complications, this latest move may be more telling as to when Merrill can return.
San Diego traded for outfielder Bryce Johnson on Wednesday, who last played in the majors wearing a Padres uniform in 2024. In exchange, the Friars sent catcher Brett Sullivan to the Pittsburgh Pirates, who have lost two catchers to injury this last week.
Johnson has enormous shoes to fill as a potential Merrill replacement. The newly-acquired outfielder has 36 career appearances as a major league centerfielder and batted .206/.286/.238 during 47 games on the Padres last season.
Acee reported Tuesday that Merrill has yet to begin jogging since his IL stint and is not going to come off the list Friday. The center fielder will need more time to start jogging and slowly progress into sprinting, and then dynamic movement, so he can return to the team fully healthy and ready to play at his usual elite level.
With the Padres going as far as acquiring another outfielder, Merrill may not be so close to returning to action.
Offensively, Johnson may not be seen as a long-term replacement given he is hitting .080 in nine Triple-A games this season. San Diego needs a center fielder and are hoping some of the Petco Park magic seen this season can rub off on the 29-year-old.
After Lockridge went down, Tyler Wade and Jason Heyward have split time in center. The switch hitting Johnson will add his name to the list and do whatever he can to be a productive member of the Friars for as long as he needs to be before Merrill is back in the lineup.
