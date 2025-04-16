Padres Make Trade, Send Catcher to Pirates for Outfielder
The San Diego Padres have traded catcher Brett Sullivan to the Pittsburgh Pirates for outfielder Bryce Johnson and cash considerations, per insider Noah Hiles.
The Friars have had a depth problem at centerfield with Jackson Merrill and Brandon Lockridge currently on the injured list, and a familiar face in Johnson has logged 36 career games in center.
Sullivan has played just 40 games as the Friars' backstop since 2023, including a handful of games at third base and first base. He has yet to make an appearance this season, but given Pittsburgh's catching troubles recently, it is increasingly likely he will get a chance in the majors sooner rather than later.
Pirates catcher Joey Bart was removed from Friday's game due to back discomfort while Pittsburgh then placed catcher Endy Rodriguez on the injured list Tuesday due to a laceration on his right finger.
In his 10 contests in Triple-A El Paso this season, the 31-year-old Sullivan has nine hits, nine RBIs, and is batting .231. Sullivan will look to start a new chapter in his professional baseball career with the Pirates.
As for Johnson, he is a switch-hitting outfielder who can provide a lot of versatility and depth for a Padres team that needs both of those things at the moment. His last experience in the show was in San Diego, but he also logged 41 games with the San Francisco Giants the two seasons prior.
This year, in nine outings for the Pirates' Triple-A Indianapolis team, Johnson has just two hits, an RBI, and a stolen base as he is hitting .080/.179/.120. Defensively, he hasn't committed an error during his time in a major league outfield.
