Padres' Jackson Merrill Picks Surprise Player as Team 'MVP' of the Year
The San Diego Padres have had a tumultuous year, but as the final stretch of the regular season is upon the Friars, center fielder Jackson Merrill made his pick on who he believes the MVP has been for his squad.
One of the beautiful things about the Padres this season has been their ability to grind out so many of their wins, and oftentimes, with a new star leading the charge on any given night.
Merrill pointed to someone that has been among the most consistent Friars this season, and is coming off a blockbuster month of August: Gavin Sheets.
“Gavin has been our MVP of the year,” Merrill said. “Him and Manny (Machado) both have been on fire all year.”
It is hard not to include Manny Machado in conversations surrounding who the MVP is for the Padres.
Sheets is batting .269 this season with a .797 OPS. He is third on the team with 19 home runs, and second in RBIs with 64.
The man who leads the team in both home runs (23) and RBIs (84) is Machado. He has a slash line of .278/.339/.461 with an OPS of .801.
Machado is a decorated veteran with seven All-Stars to his name, but Sheets seemingly came out of nowhere this season, inking a minor league deal with the Padres this past spring.
The slugger spoke on what might be leading to his productive ways, especially as the race to October intensifies.
“I think it helps when you just care about winning, care about what you’re gonna do that night,” Sheets said. “And helping your team get a win is the most important thing, and playing important baseball all the way through the season, so that’s been the biggest thing.”
How is Gavin Sheets Doing This Year?
Sheets is coming off a month of August that saw him bat .412/.464/.745 with an absurd 1.209 OPS through his 18 appearances. He added three home runs and eight RBIs in this time.
In his last five starts, Sheets is batting .263 with an OPS of .860. He will look to keep up his hot bat as the Padres prepare for a deep October run and eye an NL West division crown in the process.
