Padres' Jackson Merrill Provides Update on Status for Huge Dodgers Series
Jackson Merrill has not played since the San Diego Padres’ series finale against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Sunday.
He rolled his ankle during his last at-bat in the series opener on Friday. Then, the All-Star center fielder tried to play on Saturday but struggled at the plate, going 0-for-4. Merrill struck out in his first two at-bats in the series finale before the Padres’ ultimately sidelined him for the rest of the game.
More news: Padres' Fernando Tatis Jr Reveals He's 'Still Searching' Amid Home Run Drought
Merrill did not play at all during the Padres’ series against the San Francisco Giants. He has taken four days off to rest with what has been diagnosed as “some bone bruising and a sprained ligament”.
“Just taking the days on the downside, trying to get it to reset,” Merrill said to Jeff Sanders of the San Diego Union-Tribune after the Padres’ 8-4 win over the Giants. “That’s pretty much it.”
“Spirits are better. More optimistic, for sure. Less frustrated, but still getting there,” Merrill added.
The Padres will begin their final regular season series against the Dodgers on Friday.
San Diego is one game behind Los Angeles for the top spot in the NL West, so this series will be a major factor in who wins the division.
The Padres will decide on Friday before the game if Merrill will play or head to the injured list. The Dodgers swept the Padres last weekend with Merrill in the lineup, so losing Merrill completely would be a disadvantage for San Diego.
“Really, quite frankly, we’re going to give every leniency to see if he can come back,” Padres manager Mike Shildt said to Sanders.
Merrill has slashed .261/.317/.413 with a .730 OPS and nine home runs this season.
More news: Padres' Ryan O'Hearn Was Surprised By His New Teammate
Merrill will get to provide his input on whether he is healthy to play this weekend, and the 22-year-old said he wants to compete.
“I’d love to,” he said. “That’s all I got. I’d love to.”
Outfielder Ramón Laureano replaced Merrill in center field for three consecutive games to end the series against San Francisco.
Outfielder Bryce Johnson started in Merrill’s place in center for the series opener against the Giants on Monday. Johnson also took over for Laureano in the series finale, pushing Laureano back to left field.
Latest Padres News
For more Padres news, head over to Padres on SI.