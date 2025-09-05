Padres' Jason Adam Could Miss Start of 2026 Season Due to Injury
The San Diego Padres suffered a huge blow to their bullpen against the Baltimore Orioles Sept. 1, as they lost All-Star reliever Jason Adam for the season with a left quad injury.
After his injury, Adam revealed he may even miss some time next season because of the injury.
"It should put me in a good spot for next year, hopefully ready on time but if not it shouldn't be too late,” Adam said. “The bright side is this team is plenty deep that they don't need me. Selfishly it's a bummer because I want to be a part of the playoff run but I'll do whatever I can to play a part in the clubhouse and cheer those guys on. It's going to be a fun couple of months to watch."
Adam was one of the Padres' best bullpen arms, as he had a 1.93 ERA through 65 appearances this season, which was the most appearances on the team at the time of his move to the injured list. While Adam has been exceptional this season, the Padres have an extraordinarily deep bullpen and will likely be able to manage despite the All-Star's absence.
Adrian Morejon, Mason Miller and Robert Suarez are all also All-Stars the Padres have at their disposal, and David Morgan, who the Padres called up in Adam's stead, has a 2.72 ERA through 36 MLB appearances this season.
“There’s no doubt we have good arms,” Padres bullpen coach Ben Fritz said. “You can’t replace Jason, but we have very good options and there’s no doubt they all have the right mentality. Jason’s a good person. He’s obviously a good pitcher. It sucks, but we have a good group. A deep group and we’ll be fine.
“Guys will step up and pick up his innings, no doubt.”
The Padres have had a rough few weeks, dropping two games back of the Los Angeles Dodgers in the NL West, but will hope to turn things around against the Colorado Rockies, who they have beaten in five of six games this season so far.
They open their series against the Padres on the road on Friday at 5:40 p.m. PT.
