Padres Manager Doesn't Expect Michael King to Save Struggling Rotation
San Diego Padres manager Mike Shildt stated Michael King's return to the rotation is near, however raises a lot of questions as the season comes to a close.
King has been on the injured list for a majority of the season, originally landing on the injured list with a pinched nerve towards the end of May and returning to the IL after just one start with left knee inflammation. King allowed two runs in two innings in his only start between his stints on the injured list.
Before his injury, King was far and away the Padres' best pitcher this season with a 2.59 ERA through his first 10 starts. He had 64 strikeouts through 55.2 innings pitched. He had just as good of a season in 2024, posting a 2.95 ERA through 30 starts throughout the season.
“Michael (King) is around the corner, but I don’t know what the depth of Michael looks like, what he’s going to be able to give us. Or when,” Shildt said. “But, like I said, we’ll figure it out. I’m confident of that.”
More news: Manny Machado Gets Blunt on Padres Playing ‘Terrible’ Baseball
The Padres have had plenty of issues with their starting rotation outside of King, though, so his return could be a huge boost. The Padres have lost seven of their last nine games and just suffered a series sweep against the Baltimore Orioles, who are last in the AL East.
The Padres rotation has the worst ERA in the league since their series against the Los Angeles Dodgers, where they brought themselves to even at the top of the division. They've since failed to capitalize on Dodgers losses and could go three games back Thursday if the Dodgers win.
More news: Padres Pitcher Has Honest Reaction to Fans Booing Him Off Mound at Petco Park
The Padres are a little fortunate, however, as they have had massive success against the Colorado Rockies this season, and play them seven times over the next 10 days. They are 5-1 against the last place team in their division, and shut them out in four of those games.
If the Padres are able to capitalize on their games against the Rockies, they have a very real chance of making their way back to the top of the division. Their opening game against the Rockies is Friday at 5:40 p.m. PT.
Latest Padres News
For more Padres news, head over to Padres on SI.