Padres' Joe Musgrove Aiming to Return in October, Despite Undergoing Tommy John Surgery
Joe Musgrove won't be able to pitch this season for the San Diego Padres but that isn't preventing him from being at spring training hoping to surprise everyone in October.
Musgrove can’t play catch until the end of March and can’t throw off a mound until at least July but he's at the Peoria Sports Complex glove in hand and spikes on his feet.
After putting off Tommy John surgery for two years, Musgrove couldn't wait any longer when doctors discovered a tear in his ulnar collateral ligament. He underwent surgery in October 2024.
While Musgrove will have to watch his team from the dugout, he plans on being with the team as much as possible. Being part of this organization means something more to him than just pitching every five days.
“I just know, like, I see how some people are when they’re on the (injured list), especially guys that are, like, key players and leadership pieces,” Musgrove said. “When those guys aren’t around, or they’re around and they’re not in the dugout and they’re, like, hanging out in the clubhouse during games, and they’re not engaged, and it’s kind of like vacation mode.
"One, it kind of pisses me off. Two, it’s like you’re still a part of the team. … I’ve been around guys that have been through not playing for a year, and they’re like, high energy every day. They’re like, into the game, as if they’re going to have some kind of effect on it, even though they’re not.
"It’s like they still feel like they carry the stress of like, ‘It’s (expletive) go time, it’s game time.’ And that lifts everybody around. It lifted me when I was a young guy. So I want to kind of be that presence.”
Musgrove doesn't want to miss a thing this season, especially if he plans on being part of the rotation for a postseason run.
He has a goal in mind — one he knows is ambitious, but it’s a goal he believes is achievable.
“So at the time postseason comes around, I’ll be fully healthy,” he said. “I’ll be back to throwing to hitters. It’s just a matter of (whether) I get built up and like, a decent enough distance to where I can go out and start a game, and then do they want me to go start my first game in a playoff atmosphere?
"So there’s a lot of things working against me right now, but I feel good. I’m not trying to be a (expletive) hero, but I’m gonna give it every chance. And if I’m, you know, a month away or so and I realize I’m not ready, I’m not going to push it. But I’ve got my sights set on October.”
