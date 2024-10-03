Padres' Joe Musgrove Exits Wild Card Start vs Braves With Apparent Injury
San Diego Padres right-handed pitcher Joe Musgrove exited his Wild Card start against the Atlanta Braves in the fourth inning with an apparent injury.
Musgrove exited in the top of the fourth inning with the Padres up 5-1. There were no clear signs of an injury from Musgrove but it didn't take long for him to be pulled from the game by the Padres training staff.
Musgrove appeared to be shaking his right arm after throwing a pitch. Following a quick meeting on the mound, Musgrove was removed from the game. Here's a video of the incident:
ESPN's Buster Olney reported on the broadcast that there was concern over Musgrove's right elbow. Musgrove has been dealing with elbow issues all season long.
In the fourth inning, Musgrove threw a curveball at 76.8 mph, significantly lower than the 81.6 mph that pitch has averaged this season. That's when catcher Kyle Higashioka went to check on Musgrove, and he was ultimately removed from the game.
Right-handed pitcher Bryan Hoeing came in on short notice to replace Musgrove in the top of the fourth inning with two outs. He retired Matt Olson to end the fourth inning.
Musgrove went 6-5 across 19 starts this season with a 3.88 ERA, his highest since joining the Padres. The Padres should provide updates on Musgrove soon. If the Padres hold onto their lead on Wednesday, they would win the Wild Card and clinch a spot in the National League Division Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers.
Game 1 of the NLDS is Saturday in Los Angels while Game 2 is Sunday.
