Padres' Joe Musgrove Still Aiming to Miraculously Return This Season
San Diego Padres starter Joe Musgrove is aiming for an early return after he underwent Tommy John Surgery in October 2024, and still believes he can make it back by the postseason.
Musgrove tore his UCL in Game 2 of the National League Wild Card Series against the Atlanta Braves, and had to get Tommy John Surgery. He has spent the time since rehabbing, and moved to throwing off of the mound in the bullpen on Wednesday.
“Mentally,” Musgrove said when asked if he's still working toward a return in the postseason. “I’m trying not to be so committed to, like, ‘Oh, I feel great. I’m gonna be back early,’. Because there are a lot of things that could go wrong between now and then. But I feel like I’m working with the intent and the mindset of pushing a little bit. If I want to pitch this year, there’s not many more setbacks or time off I can afford to miss. So that’s in the back of my mind.”
Musgrove came to the Padres ahead of the 2021 season after a trade brought him to Petco Park from the Pittsburgh Pirates. He has a 3.20 ERA since joining the Friars through nearly 100 starts, and made his first career All-Star Game in 2022.
During the Padres' playoff push in 2024, Mursgrove was a key part in the rotation, keeping a 3.88 ERA through 19 games and striking out 101 batters in 99.2 innings.
If Musgrove is to come back some, he would feature out of the bullpen for the Padres as his arm will not be ready for a starter's workload immediately.
The Padres will hope to stay afloat in a competitive National League long enough for Musgrove to return if he does end up being able to pitch this season.
