Padres' Jurickson Profar, Fernando Tatis Jr. Are Playing Through Injuries
The San Diego Padres lost two of their best hitters to injuries on Friday night. Manager Mike Shildt insists that neither is serious.
Half an inning after he took a 93 mph fastball off his left elbow, Fernando Tatis Jr, ran down a fly ball down the right field line and was favoring his right leg. He has been dealing with a sore right quad for weeks but playing through it. He couldn't make the play and exited the game an inning later.
In the bottom of the seventh, Jurickson Profar started a rally with a double but began jogging halfway between first and second base. His patellar tendonitis was clearly bothering him and he was lifted for a pinch runner.
The Padres are beaten up but playing through the pain. Tatis and Profar could probably use some rest but the team is trying to win a Wild Card spot and can't afford another five-game losing streak.
“It’s just a constant balancing act, with our medical team and with them,” Shildt said. “It’s an awareness of what’s going on and communication of what’s going on. Both of them are very convicted about being able to play.”
The two outfielders aren't the only ones battling injuries. Catcher Luis Campusano was placed on the injured list Saturday with left thumb soreness. Manny Machado recently played through a right hip flexor strain, Joe Musgrove remains sidelined with right elbow inflammation, and Yu Darvish returns to the Padres on Tuesday after his second IL stint with a groin strain.
Neither Tatis nor Profar were in the starting lineup for the Padres on Saturday against the Brewers.