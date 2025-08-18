Padres Lineup vs Giants: Jackson Merrill Out As Injury Concern Mounts
San Diego Padres center fielder Jackson Merrill is out of the Padres lineup against the Giants on Monday after suffering an apparent left ankle injury in Sunday's series finale against the Dodgers.
Read more: Padres' Jackson Merrill Provides Concerning Injury Update
Manager Mike Shildt revealed Merrill initially suffered the injury out of the batters' box on Friday after taking an awkward step. He got treatment on the injury before the game, but lasted just four innings on Sunday before his exit.
“It’s frustrating,” Merrill told reporters Sunday. “You play all year last year, missed only a couple games last year and get to this year. It’s just fluke things, too. It’s not stuff I can control. I work in the weight room. I do all my stretching and it’s just fluke stuff that happens. And you can get a single out of the box and the ground’s hard, you stick to it. I can’t really say that’s my fault. I wish I could, but just fluke stuff."
More news: Padres Pitcher Doesn't Like Facing the Dodgers for One Major Reason
Fernando Tatis Jr. will lead off in right, followed by Luis Arraez and Manny Machado. Ramon Laureano will move up in the lineup into the cleanup spot before Xander Bogaerts and Jose Iglesias. Freddy Fermin will bat seventh after his two hit performance, and will be followed by Jake Cronenworth. Bryce Johnson will replace Merrill in center field, batting ninth.
Laureano has been an especially bright spot in the Padres' offense since his arrival at the trade deadline, and has a hit in each of his last five games. Since coming to the Padres at the end of July, he has four home runs and 12 RBIs with an OPS of 1.082.
Padres Starting Lineup
1. Fernando Tatis Jr., RF
2. Luis Arraez, 1B
3. Manny Machado, DH
4. Ramon Laureano, LF
5. Xander Bogaerts, SS
6. Jose Iglesias, 3B
7. Freddy Fermin, C
8. Jake Cronenworth, 2B
9. Bryce Johnson, CF
P: Nestor Cortes.
Latest Padres News
For more Padres news, head over to Padres on SI.