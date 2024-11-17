Padres Linked to All-Star Pitcher in Potential Blockbuster Trade
The San Diego Padres and St. Louis Cardinals couldn't be any more different as far as trajectory goes.
St. Louis wrapped up 2024 with 83 wins, landing in a tie for second in the NL Central but falling short of a playoff spot while San Diego earned a Wild Card berth and pushed the eventual World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers to the brink of elimination in the National League Division Series.
The Cardinals showed modest progress compared to their dismal 2023 campaign but the improvements were limited and aren't expected to be much better in 2025.
However, the Padres would love to bolster their roster with another starting pitcher which is where the Cardinals come into play. The Cardinals are likely looking to offload talent which could make the two teams ideal trade partners.
CBS Sports' Matt Snyder suggested that San Diego should explore a deal for Cardinals ace Sonny Gray.
"The Cardinals appear to be undergoing a quick rebuild and they'd love to get out of some of the money due Gray," Snyder said. "He's due $25 million in 2025 and $35 million in 2026. The Cardinals will have to eat some of that in order to move him, but how much? And would that be enough for the Padres to jump in?"
Gray inked a three-year, $75 million contract prior to the 2024 season. According to Snyder, he is set to earn $25 million in 2025 and $35 million in 2026. Additionally, the deal includes a $30 million club option for 2027, which could prove to be an appealing feature.
Padres president of baseball operations A.J. Preller has a history of taking on significant contracts, but Snyder suggests that for a trade to work, St. Louis might need to cover part of the money still owed to Gray.
As a 12-year MLB veteran, Gray's stats may not dominate the leaderboards, but he has proven to be a dependable and durable starter. He’s averaged over 25 starts per season with a career ERA of 3.51, making him the kind of consistent arm that could be a valuable addition to any rotation. Especially, a rotation that will be missing Joe Musgrove.
The biggest obstacle for the Cardinals is Gray's no-trade clause and his preference to stay.
In his first season with the Cardinals, Gray notched 13 wins and recorded a 3.84 ERA. Despite two stints on the injured list that limited him to 166.1 innings, he delivered 203 strikeouts, providing a crucial boost in swing-and-miss capability to the rotation.