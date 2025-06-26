Padres Linked to Dodgers World Series Hero in Potential Trade Deadline Shocker
A baseball insider linked the San Diego Padres to a Los Angeles Dodgers World Series hero in a trade that would shock the baseball world.
The Padres are set to be aggressive at the MLB trade deadline this July, and one of the names that the team is linked to is Boston Red Sox starting pitcher Walker Buehler.
The Red Sox are stuck in the middle ground of playoff contention after trading away their star designated hitter Rafael Devers.
More news: Padres Have Not Guaranteed Michael King Will Return This Season: Report
Boston could do a fire sale in July, which would likely include trading away Buehler, a veteran on an expiring contract.
Kiley McDaniel and Jeff Passan broke down 50 players that could be moved during the next month and listed Buehler.
"If the Red Sox do punt on this year, Buehler will have plenty of suitors in spite of his mediocre numbers this season," the ESPN article read.
"His postseason bona fides are obvious, and his sinker and slider have both played this season despite his fastball and curveball getting tagged. Starter, reliever, whatever: October is Buehler's time."
With Michael King and Yu Darvish on the injured list, the Padres do need starting pitching. Both pitchers are expected to return this season, but a playoff-bound team like San Diego can always use more pitching.
This season, the former Dodger is struggling, posting a 6.29 ERA, 5.74 WHIP, and -1.2 WAR.
His struggles make him more attainable for the Padres, who have depleted their farm system over the past seasons and lack the assets for a big trade.
The Padres are building for the playoffs and considering his track record, Buehler would make a lot of sense, especially since he can help the bullpen if starters do come back.
Buehler is on an expiring deal and — at a low cost — the move could make sense for the always aggressive president of baseball operations, A.J. Preller.
More news: Padres' Fernando Tatis Says He 'Dodged a Bullet' With Injury Scare
For more Padres news, head over to Padres on SI.