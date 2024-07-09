Padres Linked to Red-Hot Starting Pitcher as Trade Deadline Target
Right-handed pitcher Chris Bassitt delievered an impressive performance for the Toronto Blue Jays in the month of June, catching the eye of several opposing teams’ scouts as the July 30 trade deadline approaches. For teams such as the Padres who are seeking to deepen their rotation, the veteran starter could be a good fit, according to MLB.com's Mark Feinsand.
Last month, Bassitt posted a 1.95 ERA, tied for eighth among all pitchers in the league. This marks a career-low ERA for him in any June in which he has pitched 20 or more innings. Through 37 innings, he racked up 35 strikeouts with only one walk and pitched six-plus innings in four out of his six starts.
Overall this season, Bassitt has a 7-7 record with a 3.43 ERA, throwing 94 strikeouts and 41 walks.
One of Bassitt's strengths is his diverse repertoire of pitches, which is becoming more rare in today's game. This season, he has thrown eight different types of pitches that reach speeds of up to 93 mph. His most commonly used pitch is the sinker (41 percent) followed by the cutter (20%) and curveball (14%). Sometimes, he mixes in sweeper (6%), split-finger (5%), changeup (5%), slider (4%), or four-seam fastball (3%). His ability to throw different pitches keeps batters on their toes, with batters posting a .262 average against Bassitt.
He does come with a hefty price tag, currently earning $22 million and is set to earn that salary in 2025. Although he is valued at a much higher price than other rumored trade targets, he would significantly enhance the Padres’ rotation. His 1.95 ERA in June is lower than any other Padres’ pitcher last month while his 22.3% strikeout rate ranks second against San Diego pitchers behind Michael King’s 29.1% rate.
If the Padres do not acquire Bassitt, he has also been rumored to have the interest of scouts from the Mets — for whom he played one season, in 2022, before joining the Blue Jays.