Padres Longtime Reliever Signs With Japanese Team
Former San Diego Padres Pedro Avila has signed with the Tokyo Yakult Swallows of Japan's Nippon Professional Baseball.
Rather than accepting his minor league assignment from the Cleveland Guardians in January, he opted to play overseas.
The Guardians had a seven-day window to trade, release, or place Avila on outright or unconditional waivers. After he cleared outright waivers, the team attempted to assign him to Triple-A Columbus, but Avila declined.
Avila was able to decline the assignment because he had been outrighted before.
Avila was designated for assignment on April 12 after making four relief appearances with the Padres, posting a 1-0 record with a 9.00 ERA. Over parts of five seasons with San Diego, he has compiled a 3-3 record and a 3.77 ERA in 22 games, including eight starts.
San Diego sent Avila to Cleveland on April 17 for cash where he became a key contributor in the Guardians bullpen, pitching 74.2 innings over 50 appearances while posting a 3.25 ERA.
Including his time with San Diego, Avila logged 82.2 innings during the regular season, the fourth-most among MLB relievers, trailing only Ryan Yarbrough, Derek Law, and Luke Weaver. While pitching for Cleveland, he recorded 73 strikeouts, issued 30 walks, and held opponents to a .243 batting average.
Though he was left off the roster for the American League Division Series against Detroit, Avila was included for the AL Championship Series against the Yankees, where he made three appearances and delivered four scoreless innings.
Avila's strikeout rate dipped slightly from 2023 and his ground ball rate fell to 45 percent, he also improved his control by reducing walks. Avila continued his strong performance in the postseason, tossing four scoreless innings and earning the win in Cleveland’s lone ALCS victory, a 7-5 walk-off against the Yankees in Game 3.
The veteran, who is out of minor league options, may have faced challenges securing a spot on an MLB roster this spring. Instead, he will join the Yakult Swallows in Japan, where he is expected to have a more defined role. This marks his first time pitching professionally outside of affiliated baseball, aside from his five appearances in the Venezuelan Winter League.
