Padres Lose All-Star Jurickson Profar to Braves in Blockbuster Signing
The San Diego Padres have officially lost their All-Star outfielder.
On Thursday, free agent outfielder Jurickson Profar agreed to a deal with the Atlanta Braves, per multiple reports, including ESPN's Jeff Passan.
Profar's long offseason of waiting finally comes to an end, and despite a reunion with the Padres making sense, the 31-year-old will be heading to Atlanta as he looks to continue his late-career resurgence. Profar's second stint with the Padres officially comes to an end with this signing.
After spending three seasons with the Padres from 2020-22, Profar returned to San Diego in September 2023 after being released by the Colorado Rockies. Profar finished the 2023 season with the Padres, and then re-signed with San Diego in February 2024 on a one-year, $1 million deal.
That turned out to be the best decision of his career.
Profar had by far the best season of his professional career in 2024, setting career-highs in batting average (.280), on-base percentage (.380), OPS (.839), home runs (24), runs batted in (85), runs scored (94), hits (158), and total bases (259).
His OPS+ of 134 was 34 percent above league average, while his wRC+ of 139 was 39 percent above league average.
Profar made his first career All-Star team, won his first career Silver Slugger award, and earned his first career MVP votes, finishing 14th in the award race.
After the season, Profar made it known he wanted to stay in San Diego.
"I'm a free agent now," Profar said in October. "But I want to be here. This team, I think they have all the things to win a World Series. Mike Shildt built a beautiful thing here. Hopefully I'm part of it."
Unfortunately, that never materialized.
The Padres, who have turmoil in the ownership between Peter Seidler's widow and brothers, have not made any major league additions this offseason. They're trying to shed payroll while maintaining a competitive roster, but thus far, that has led to zero moves.
The Padres were hoping to make the splash of the offseason by signing Roki Sasaki, who would've cost them just a minor league contract and international bonus pool money. However, he joined the division rival Los Angeles Dodgers, the same team that knocked the Padres out of the playoffs just a few months ago and went on to win the World Series.
Now, the Padres have lost yet another key member of their 2024 team, arguably the most valuable member of the 93-win squad from a year ago.
Worst of all, he's also joining a National League rival, one the Padres may very well be competing against in the Wild Card race.
The Padres also open their 2025 season against the Braves in San Diego, so Profar won't have to wait long to make his former team pay for not bringing him back in free agency.