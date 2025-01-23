Former Padres Draft Pick Announces Retirement From MLB
Former San Diego Padres fifth-round draft pick Josh VanMeter announced his retirement via social media Monday.
VanMeter never suited up for the Padres and his first full professional season was spent with the Fort Wayne TinCaps.
"There comes a time in every players career where you have played your last game. That time has come for me," VanMeter wrote in his farewell post. "The memories are endless, from playing my first professional season in my hometown for the Fort Wayne TinCaps, to playing in the Stadium I use to go to with my dad growing up, Wrigley Field."
VanMeter was traded to the Cincinnati Reds before the 2017 season and made his MLB debut there in 2019. Midway through the shortened 2020 season, he was dealt to the Arizona Diamondbacks, where he also played in 2021. In 2022, he joined the Pittsburgh Pirates, appearing in 67 games there.
The best season for VanMeter was in 2021 with the D-backs. He appeared in 112 games and finished the year with a career-best .212 batting average.
The first two months of that season were tough for VanMeter. He wasn't getting consistent reps and was batting .159/.280/.261 with one homer and seven RBIs in 37 games.
Manager Torey Lovullo optioned him to Triple-A Reno at the end of May for him to find his swing.
“The role he was in was challenging, I know. It might be one of the hardest roles in the game,” Lovullo said. “Unfortunately, he hasn’t had consistent at-bats in over a year. … To get four or five at-bats a night, to get three or four hits a night, that’s a good feeling, and I know everybody’s looking for that. And I felt like this was going to be the best opportunity for him to go down and get back to that level of excellence that’s inside of him.”
VanMeter spent the 2023 season with the Milwaukee Brewers’ Triple-A affiliate in Nashville but missed significant time due to injury. In 2024, he played for the New York Yankees’ Triple-A team.
Over his MLB career, VanMeter appeared in exactly 300 games, posting a .206 batting average with 19 home runs, 79 RBIs, and 17 stolen bases. Known for his defensive versatility, he covered second base, third base, first base, and the corner outfield positions. He also made three pitching appearances for the Pirates and even served as an emergency catcher during his time in Pittsburgh.