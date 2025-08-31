Padres' Luis Arraez Dismissive on Struggles: 'I'm a Human'
San Diego Padres infielder Luis Arraez spoke about the recent struggles which have put his position in the lineup under scrutiny.
Arraez, who is mainly relied on as a conatct hitter, hasn't been hitting the ball to the right spots over the last month, and is batting just .233 in August. He has a .577 OPS since the beginning of the month.
“I’m a human,” Arraez said prior to Wednesday’s game. “Every player has a bad year, bad weeks, bad months. I just try to work hard every day, do the little things to help the team win. The good thing is we’re winning.”
The Padres are 6-3 over their last nine games, and briefly held first place in the NL West. They won their first series of the season over the Los Angeles Dodgers in that stretch, though Arraez has been rather quiet throughout.
More news: Padres Place All-Star on Injured List With Fracture in Foot
Arraez went 0-for-5 on Tuesday against the Mariners, and followed it up with an 0-for-1 performance as a pinch hitter the following day. The Padres dropped two of their three games against Seattle, and lost Friday's series opener against the Minnesota Twins.
Concern is circling the three-time batting champion amid his slump, however he is still keeping a clear head and doing his best every game.
“It’s frustrating,” Arraez said. “If we win the division, I’ll be happy. I just try [to] go out there, play hard, try to do the little things.”
The Padres will hope Arraez can get back on track soon, as they will need all the help they can get with shortstop Xander Bogaerts now on the injured list with a broken foot.
More news: Padres' Mike Shildt Wants to See More Out of Dylan Cease, Yu Darvish
They Padres are two games behind the Dodgers as the defending champions also lost their series opener to kick off the weekend. San Diego will have to bounce back in the twin cities as they try to close the gap.
In Friday's loss to the Twins, Arraez went 1-for-3 with an RBI. The three-time batting champion will hopefully continue finding his stride at the plate this weekend and down the stretch as the Padres chase, not only a division title, but ultimately a World Series ring.
Latest Padres News
For the latest Padres news, head over to Padres on SI.