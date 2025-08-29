Padres Place All-Star on Injured List With Fracture in Foot
The San Diego Padres have placed All-Star infielder Xander Bogaerts on the injured list in an unfortunate roster move ahead of Friday's series opener against the Minnesota Twins.
Bogaerts has a non-displaced fracture in his left foot and will miss significant time. Infielder Mason McCoy has been recalled from Triple-A.
Will Xander Bogaerts Return This Season?
According to Kevin Acee of the San Diego Union-Tribune, the Padres "expect Bogaerts has a chance" to be back for the postseason. The playoffs begin in just over a month.
How Did Xander Bogaerts Get Hurt?
Bogaerts fouled a ball off his foot during Wednesday's game against the Seattle Mariners. He finished his at-bat in the top of the ninth inning, but manager Mike Shildt said after the game he wouldn't have continued playing if San Diego tied things up.
“Got him good,” Shildt said after the game. “He’s a tough, tough guy. (But) he wasn’t going to go back out (if) we were going to tie the game.”
What Does Xander Bogaerts Injury Mean for Padres?
Bogaerts will now miss the rest of the regular season in a huge blow to the Padres as they compete with the Dodgers in the race to win the NL West.
The Padres enter this weekend's series two games back of the Dodgers in the division, but are technically three games behind them since LA holds the tiebreaker after winning nine of the 13 games between the clubs this season.
After getting off to a slow start, Bogaerts has quietly put together another strong season, slashing .262/.330/.387 with 10 home runs, 49 RBIs, 20 stolen bases and an OPS of .717. He's also played incredible defense at shortstop, sporting an Outs Above Average of 7, which ranks in the 94th percentile in MLB.
Since June 18, Bogaerts has hit .302 with an OPS of .833. Now, he'll be sidelined for the foreseeable future.
Who Will Replace Xander Bogaerts at Shortstop for Padres?
While the Padres have plenty of capable shortstops on their roster, it remains to be seen who takes the brunt of the work at the position moving forward.
Fernando Tatis Jr. has developed into a Platinum Glove winner in right field, while Jackson Merrill has become an above-average defender in center. It's unlikely either moves back to the infield.
For what it's worth, Shildt said Jake Cronenworth would have moved to shortstop on Wednesday following Bogaerts' exit. On Friday, though, Jose Iglesias is starting at shortstop with Cronenworth at second base.
