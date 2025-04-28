Padres' Luis Arraez, Jason Heyward Could Return Tuesday vs Giants
Currently embroiled in a four-game losing streak, the San Diego Padres could soon be getting some much-needed help ahead of an important series against the National Lleague West rival San Francisco Giants.
According to manager Mike Shildt, it appears as if there's a good chance Luis Arraez and Jason Heyward could soon rejoin the team for the upcoming slate of games starting Tuesday.
The news on Arraez in particular has to be uplifting for the Friars. Last week, Arraez had a very scary situation in which he collided with Houston Astros player Mauricio Dubon, leaving him unable to continue in the game.
Per a video from Sammy Levitt, Arraez was one of three injured Padres taking batting practice prior to Sunday's loss versus the Tampa Bay Rays. Heyward's potential return is also significant for the Padres considering the leadership and experience he brings to the field. On the year, Heyward is hitting .190 with one home run and six RBIs in 42 at-bats.
While Heyward is more of a part-time player at this point in his career, Arraez is arguably the best table-setter within the lineup. A notorious contact-first player, he's hitting .287 with three home runs and seven RBIs this year.
Perhaps illustrating his most impressive skill at the plate, Arraez has struck out only twice this year in 87 at-bats. To put that into perspective, Xander Bogaerts has struck out 23 times in 95 at-bats.
While there wasn't a huge update on Merrill, getting him back healthy is of the utmost importance for this ballclub. He was a standout rookie last year, and has the look of someone that can morph into the franchise's best player within the next few seasons. At the very least, Merrill is a perennial All-Star in-the-making.
Getting his timing back against live hitting will be important, which is why he's reportedly being sent to Arizona to work on some of the backfields along with Brandon Lockridge and Jake Cronenworth.
Assuming those three come back relatively soon along with Arraez and Heyward, San Diego's lineup ‚— and roster — becomes far deeper and more talented.
