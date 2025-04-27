Padres Manager Provides Latest Luis Arraez Update After Scary Injury
The San Diego Padres endured a very scary situation last weekend when Luis Arraez collided with Houston Astros second baseman Mauricio Dubon.
Arraez was so shook up that he was carted off the field and taken to a local hospital. The scene in Houston was truly terrifying. Rarely do you see a collision on a baseball field — let alone one to that magnitude. As Arraez laid on the field and eventually was carted off, the crowd at Daikin Park held its collective breath as he was attended to.
Many had been wondering whether Arraez would be able to play anytime soon. Once released from the hospital, he rejoined the team and went though a rehabilitation process.
Per Jeff Sanders of The San Diego Union-Tribune, manager Mike Shildt was asked about Arraez and his status moving forward. The skipper seemed optimistic about his recovery noting that he "is sleeping better" after being listed on the seven-day concussion list.
“The grogginess (is) subsiding, activity increasing, but still working his way back to full activity,” he said.
Arraez himself answered questions pertaining to his status prior to Saturday night's contest. He has been cleared to fully work out with the team. Fortunately for the Padres and the player, Arraez said that he's not feeling any concussion-like symptoms.
Getting Arraez back healthy sooner than later would be a major boost for the Padres. With one of the lowest strikeout rates in the Majors, Arraez has become an indispensable member of the team. His bat-to-ball skills are elite, and his ability to put the ball in play makes him particularly value especially when the Padres have put traffic on the base paths.
The earliest Arraez could play would be Tuesday versus the San Francisco Giants at home in San Diego. On the year, the 28-year-old Arraez is hitting .287 with 3 HRs and 7 RBIs.
