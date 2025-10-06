Padres' Luis Arraez Not Happy to Enter Free Agency
The San Diego Padres have not been looking forward to this part of the season for many reasons.
With their offseason starting this early, this is far from the vision that the Friars have had going into the 2025 campaign, but specifically, this is a moment that Luis Arraez doesn't want to be in.
The first baseman briefly spoke on his contract situation as he enters free agency.
“I have not been waiting for this moment,” said Luis Arraez. “I know it’s my last year here. I’ll be a free agent. But, hey, this team’s special.”
Arraez inked a one-year, $14 million deal this past offseason to avoid arbitration but is now an unrestricted free agent. The 28-year-old doesn't seem to be confident that he will return to the Padres, but as he said, noted how special this group is.
Arraez has been a pivotal part in the Padres' success recently dating back to the middle of the 2024 season when he was acquired from the Miami Marlins. After winning the National League batting title in 2022 and 2023, Arraez continued displaying his hitting ability in San Diego, winning a third consecutive title (and ending the season with a third consecutive team).
During his 117 games in San Diego in 2024, Arraez hit .318 with a .744 OPS. This past season, Arraez had a slight dip in production hitting .292 with a .719 OPS, but just like he did in 2024, led the National League in hits.
The value for a contact hitter in today's game is less than what it was in year's past, but the ability to waste a pitcher's offerings, rarely strikeout or even swing-and-miss, and get the ball in play is a talent that can still be very useful.
Who Else is a Free Agent for the Padres?
Arraez is unfortunately not the only talented member of the Padres at risk of not returning, as right-hander Dylan Cease and trade deadline acquisition Ryan O'Hearn are both on the open market.
Additionally, closer Robert Suarez, and right-hander Michael King both have options in their contract and can very well join their teammates in free agency.
