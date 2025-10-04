Padres Notes: Xander Bogaerts Slams Umpire, Yu Darvish Not Ready to Discuss Future, Pete Alonso to SD?
The San Diego Padres were eliminated in the wild card round of the 2025 MLB playoffs, ending their season in disappointing fashion for the team that had high expectations in the preseason.
Starting pitcher Yu Davish started the all-important Game 3, but he was pulled in the second inning after struggling.
Now, he is non-commital about the upcoming season.
After the game, shortstop Xander Bogaerts went off on the umpires about their strike zone. He gave them an earful as they headed off the field.
In other news, first baseman Pete Alonso is one of the top free agents in the 2025 class and could potentially join "Slam Diego" this winter.
Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Padres news (click the headline for the full article):
Padres' Yu Darvish Not Ready to Discuss Whether He'll Return Next Season
Padres Confront Umpires in Dugout After Brutal Call in Wild Card Game 3
Padres' Xander Bogaerts Goes Off on Umpire After Missed Call in 9th Inning of Wild Card Loss
Padres Named Top Landing Spot for 38-Homer All-Star Heading to Free Agency
Padres' Manny Machado Takes Blame for Wild Card Loss
Padres Tweets of the Day:
