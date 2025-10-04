Inside The Padres

Padres Notes: Xander Bogaerts Slams Umpire, Yu Darvish Not Ready to Discuss Future, Pete Alonso to SD?

Sep 30, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; San Diego Padres shortstop Xander Bogaerts (2) slides safely into third base after a throwing error made by the Chicago Cubs in the second inning during game one of the Wildcard round for the 2025 MLB playoffs at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images
Sep 30, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; San Diego Padres shortstop Xander Bogaerts (2) slides safely into third base after a throwing error made by the Chicago Cubs in the second inning during game one of the Wildcard round for the 2025 MLB playoffs at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images
The San Diego Padres were eliminated in the wild card round of the 2025 MLB playoffs, ending their season in disappointing fashion for the team that had high expectations in the preseason.

Starting pitcher Yu Davish started the all-important Game 3, but he was pulled in the second inning after struggling.

Now, he is non-commital about the upcoming season.

After the game, shortstop Xander Bogaerts went off on the umpires about their strike zone. He gave them an earful as they headed off the field.

In other news, first baseman Pete Alonso is one of the top free agents in the 2025 class and could potentially join "Slam Diego" this winter.

Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Padres news (click the headline for the full article):

Padres Tweets of the Day:

