Padres' Luis Arraez Suffered Fluke Head Injury
Friendly fire forced second baseman Luis Arraez to exit the Padres' 11-3 win over the Colorado Rockies on Saturday night.
Ahead of the ninth inning, Arraez was struck in the head on a warm-up throw meant for first baseman Ryan O'Hearn as he jogged onto the infield at Petco Park.
Padres manager Mike Shildt said that Arraez was being evaluated for a head injury, but that the seven-year veteran was responsive.
"One of those odd things," Padres manager Mike Shildt told reporters. "Throwing the ball around, the ball got overthrown and hit him in the side on the cheekbone. They're evaluating him, but he's alert and clear-eyed. So we'll see."
Arraez finished the night with two hits and two runs scored in five at-bats. However, he was not in the Padres lineup for Sunday's series finale.
Arraez entered concussion protocol in April after colliding with Houston Astros first baseman Mauricio Dubón. Arraez was subsequently placed on the 7-day concussion injured list.
The upcoming free agent has had a productive season for San Diego. His .286 batting average is the 18th-highest in Major League Baseball. Arraez also has hit seven home runs and has 55 RBIs. While Arraez's numbers are soild, the three-time batting champion's numbers are lower than the standard he has set. Last season, Arraez posted a .314 batting average, the best in the National League.
On the day before his most recent head injury, Arraez told reporters that, as he looks forward to free agency, he hopes to re-sign with the Padres.
"The San Diego Padres mean a lot because they gave me a lot of opportunity, especially to play here in the beautiful city and right to the beautiful fans. The crowd here is every day full and I love San Diego," Arraez told reporters. "I hope I continue to do my job there and try to do something good for the fans because a lot of the fans support me."
Arraez and the Padres are likely headed to the postseason, with a comfortable lead in the National League Wild Card race as the regular season winds down.
