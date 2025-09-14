Padres Star Manny Machado Not in Lineup Sunday vs. Rockies
San Diego Padres third baseman Manny Machado is out of the lineup for Sunday's series finale against the Colorado Rockies.
Machado has played all 149 games for the Padres this season, and desperately needed the rest day.
“Yeah, I mean, that’d be nice for sure,” Machado said of getting a rest day. “But let’s get there first. We’re far away from that, so I’m not trying to think too far ahead. We’ve still got a tough stretch to go and a lot of important games to be played.”
The veteran third baseman has been one of the Friars' best players over the course of the season, as he leads the team with 25 home runs and 88 RBIs. He has an .802 OPS, his highest since 2022, when he was also an All-Star.
In Machado's place, Jose Iglesias is starting at the hot corner against the Rockies and bat sixth. Iglesias has played 20 games at third this season, and has started there 14 times. This leaves a spot open at shortstop due to Xander Bogaerts' non-displaced foot fracture, so Mason McCoy will get the nod there.
Padres' Luis Arraez Also Out of Starting Lineup
First baseman Luis Arraez is also out of the lineup on Sunday after suffering a freak injury in Saturday's game. A warm up throw in the infield hit the three-time batting champion in the cheek between innings, and caused him to exit the game.
“One of those odd things,” Padres manager Mike Shildt said. “Throwing the ball around, the ball got overthrown and hit him in the side on the cheekbone. They’re evaluating him, but he’s alert and clear-eyed. So we’ll see.”
This may be Machado's only rest day for the remainder of the season, as the Padres are in a heated battle for the top of the NL West with the Los Angeles Dodgers, and will need to field their best team for as many games as possible to catcher their division rivals.
The Padres are 2.5 games back of the Dodgers in the NL West, and will look to further close that gap with a series win against the Rockies on Sunday. Starting pitcher Yu Darvish will look to give the Padres a second consecutive strong start in the series finale, which begins at 1:10 p.m. PT.
