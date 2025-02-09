Padres Make Another Signing, Add Outfielder, First Baseman in Free Agency
The San Diego Padres' busy February continues.
On Sunday, the Padres agreed to a deal with free agent outfielder/first baseman Gavin Sheets, per MLB insider Robert Murray.
It's a minor league deal with an invitation to spring training.
Sheets, 28, appeared in a career-high 139 games with the Chicago White Sox last season, slashing .233/.303/.357 with 10 home runs and 45 runs batted in. He's had at least 10 home runs in each of his first four seasons in Major League Baseball, all with Chicago.
Sheets was selected in the second round of the 2017 MLB Draft by the White Sox. He debuted in 2021, and burst onto the scene, hitting 11 home runs in 54 games and sporting an OPS of .830.
However, he hasn't been able to put it all together since then, as he's finished each of the last three seasons as a below-average hitter and a below-average defender with negative -WAR (wins above replacement).
Sheets was non-tendered by the White Sox this offseason, and the Padres will hope to unlock the potential of the former top prospect. If they do, he'll be a very inexpensive option on a team looking to save money this offseason.
Sheets is the third player the Padres have added this week.
First, the Padres signed outfielder/first baseman Connor Joe to a one-year deal. Shortly thereafter, they agreed to a deal with veteran outfielder Jason Heyward, completing their platoon in left field to replace Jurickson Profar.
Now, Sheets will look to compete for a spot on the Opening Day roster in spring training. The left-handed slugger can also participate in an outfield platoon while also filling in at first base.
