Padres, Orioles Discussed Blockbuster Trade Involving 3 Top Prospects
The San Diego Padres are still looking to salvage a forgettable offseason.
With the ongoing ownership lawsuit 'hanging over the franchise, the clear need to shed payroll, and the inability to lure free agents to the roster, there are limited options for the Friars this offseason.
One option that can still bring in top talent while also lowering players expenses is by way of the trade market.
San Diego has reportedly been dangling some of their core players all offseason, but according to Mark Polishuk of MLB Trade Rumors, the Friars inquired about American League talent.
This unfortunately would be at the expense of right-handed pitcher Dylan Cease.
General manager A.J. Preller is said to be looking for “significant major-league value” in exchange for Cease, and this trade inquiry would do just that.
Preller reportedly looked into a deal to bring in All-Star Jordan Westburg plus prospects Coby Mayo, and Samuel Basallo who previously "weren't on the table" in a trade for the impending free agent Cease per MASNsports.com's Roch Kubatko back in December.
Kubatko more recently reported that this may have changed.
"I’ve heard that the Padres checked on Samuel Basallo, Jordan Westburg and Coby Mayo," wrote Kubatko, but later continued, "Nothing has changed. Cease is a one-year rental, which explains why some teams are cautious about surrendering too much."
Cease is an expiring contract, there's no denying this, but with some of the numbers he put up in his first year as a member of the Padres, perhaps teams should listen a little more intently.
The 2024 campaign saw Cease finish fourth in Cy Young award voting with a record of 14-11 and a WAR of 4.2. The 29-year-old enjoyed a career-high 189.1 innings pitched while striking out 224 to only 65 walks.
He ended the year with a 3.47 ERA, but his post season play was less than ideal.
In two post season appearances, Cease had an ERA of 14.40 through five innings. He struck out six but earned eight runs in his abysmal showing.
