Padres Make Flurry of Roster Moves Ahead of Series Opener vs Nationals: How to Watch, Odds, Predictions and More
The San Diego Padres will give the ball to Matt Waldron in their series opener against the Washington Nationals after making a flurry of pregame roster moves.
Fernando Tatis Jr. was placed on the 10-day injured list with a stress reaction in his right femur retroactive to Saturday. Outfileder Bryce Johnson's contract was selected From Tr while right-handed pitcher Adam Mazur and infielder Eguy Rosario have been recalled from Triple-A El Paso. Right-handed pitcher Jhony Brito and outfielder José Azocar were optioned to Triple-A.
Here's what else you need to know about Monday's game:
How to Watch
• Time: 6:40 p.m. PT
• Location: Petco Park, San Diego
• TV Broadcast: Padres.tv. Local channels and cable packages are listed below:
- Spectrum - Hawaii: 230 or 443, SoCal: 305 or 443
- Cox - San Diego – 83, Las Vegas - Yurview Channel
- DTV DBS – 694-3
- DTV Stream – 694
- AT&T U-verse – 781/1781
• Radio: 97.3-FM
Odds
• Moneyline: Padres -185 / Nationals +154
• Over/under: 7.5
Predictions
Given Matt Waldron’s strong performances lately, this game ought to favor the Padres. Waldron has a 3.46 ERA and has allowed two earned runs or fewer in his last five outings. Although Patrick Corbin has shown improvement, his 1-7 record and 5.60 ERA present concerns. A quick strike by the Padres could make for an easy day for Waldron and the San Diego bullpen.
More
• Over their last five games, the Padres have a team batting average of .309 with a slugging percentage of .528, highlighted by 10 home runs — leading all National League teams during this span.
• San Diego is tied with the Arizona Diamondbacks for the most hits in the National League since the beginning of June.
• Coincidentally, Waldron is celebrating the one-year anniversary of his MLB debut against the Nationals
