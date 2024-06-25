Inside The Padres

Padres Make Flurry of Roster Moves Ahead of Series Opener vs Nationals: How to Watch, Odds, Predictions and More

J.P. Hoornstra

Jun 19, 2024; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; San Diego Padres pitcher Matt Waldron (61) throws a pitch during the second inning against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
Jun 19, 2024; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; San Diego Padres pitcher Matt Waldron (61) throws a pitch during the second inning against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports / Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
The San Diego Padres will give the ball to Matt Waldron in their series opener against the Washington Nationals after making a flurry of pregame roster moves.

Fernando Tatis Jr. was placed on the 10-day injured list with a stress reaction in his right femur retroactive to Saturday. Outfileder Bryce Johnson's contract was selected From Tr while right-handed pitcher Adam Mazur and infielder Eguy Rosario have been recalled from Triple-A El Paso. Right-handed pitcher Jhony Brito and outfielder José Azocar were optioned to Triple-A.

Here's what else you need to know about Monday's game:

How to Watch

• Time: 6:40 p.m. PT

• Location: Petco Park, San Diego

• TV Broadcast: Padres.tv. Local channels and cable packages are listed below:

  • Spectrum - Hawaii: 230 or 443, SoCal: 305 or 443
  • Cox - San Diego – 83, Las Vegas - Yurview Channel
  • DTV DBS – 694-3
  • DTV Stream – 694
  • AT&T U-verse – 781/1781

• Radio: 97.3-FM

Odds

• Moneyline: Padres -185 / Nationals +154

• Over/under: 7.5

• All odds via DraftKings

Predictions

Given Matt Waldron’s strong performances lately, this game ought to favor the Padres. Waldron has a 3.46 ERA and has allowed two earned runs or fewer in his last five outings. Although Patrick Corbin has shown improvement, his 1-7 record and 5.60 ERA present concerns. A quick strike by the Padres could make for an easy day for Waldron and the San Diego bullpen.

• Over their last five games, the Padres have a team batting average of .309 with a slugging percentage of .528, highlighted by 10 home runs — leading all National League teams during this span.

• San Diego is tied with the Arizona Diamondbacks for the most hits in the National League since the beginning of June.

• Coincidentally, Waldron is celebrating the one-year anniversary of his MLB debut against the Nationals

