Fernando Tatis Jr Heading to Injured List as Padres Lose Another Star
San Diego Padres superstar Fernando Tatis Jr. is heading to the injured list, manager Mike Shildt told reporters on Monday.
Tatis is dealing with a slight stress reaction in his right quad.
Tatis could play through the injury, per Kevin Acee of the San Diego Union Tribune, but it wouldn't get better without rest. Thus, he's heading to the IL, and will be back likely sometime in July. It may not be until after the All-Star, per Acee.
The Padres have since announced the huge roster move. Tatis is on the 10-day IL with a right femoral stress reaction retroactive to June 22. Outfileder Bryce Johnson's contract has been selected while right-handed pitcher Adam Mazur and infielder Eguy Rosario have been recalled from Triple-A El Paso. Right-handed pitcher Jhony Brito and outfielder José Azocar were optioned to Triple-A.
Mazur will pitch on Tuesday after right-handed pitcher Yu Darvish suffered a setback in his recovery.
Read more: Yu Darvish Suffers Setback, Won’t Return to Padres on Tuesday
The Padres will now be without one of their best players in Tatis, who's been dealing with this quad injury for a while but hasn't talked about it. Acee reported over the weekend that Tatis has "received treatment, limped after some hard runs in the field or on the bases, and had his upper leg wrapped after virtually every game."
However, rather than continuing to play through it, he'll now head to the injured list and allow it to heal once and for all.
In 80 games this season, Tatis is slashing .279/.354/.468 with 14 home runs, 36 RBIs, and an OPS of .821.