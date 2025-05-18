Padres Make Last Minute Change to Lineup Ahead of Sunday’s Game
The San Diego Padres have shifted around their batting lineup ahead of the final game of their series against the Seattle Mariners.
Jose Iglesias, playing third base today, will now be batting eighth as catcher Elias Diaz will move down to bat ninth.
Iglesias has been all over the batting order this season, getting most of his reps in at the Nos. 6 and 7 slots.
Batting sixth, Iglesias is hitting .250 in 40 at-bats, while batting .243 when seventh in the order. He has just eight at-bats when he is hitting eighth totaling just one hit and a strikeout.
As for Diaz, he is much more accustomed batting last in the order, as that is where a bulk of his at-bats have come this season. He is hitting .280 with 14 hits in 50 at-bats when batting ninth this season.
Iglesias was brought to San Diego this offseason on a minor league deal after helping the New York Mets make an impressive NLCS run in 2024.
He has been around MLB since 2011, spending time with the Boston Red Sox, Detroit Tigers, Baltimore Orioles, Los Angeles Angels, and Colorado Rockies, before his 2023 campaign solely featured Triple-A play with the Padres and Mets. After New York selected his contract on May 31, 2024, the Mets went 52-33 in games Iglesias played in and 66-40 overall since bringing him up as they secured a Wild Card spot.
The utility man had a .337 batting average with a .830 OPS as a member of the Mets. Manager Mike Shildt spoke highly of Iglesias upon his signing to a minor league deal this offseason.
“Excited to have him,” Shildt said in March. “Clearly a proven guy in the league. Plays multiple positions. Integral part of a lot of clubs and their success. Winning player. Very accomplished guy."
