Padres Manager Mike Shildt Provides Latest Update on Xander Bogaerts Injury
In Game 2 of the NLDS against the Dodgers, Padres second baseman Xander Bogaerts exited the game early in the bottom of the eighth inning with a hamstring cramp. He was replaced by Tyler Wade for the remainder of the game.
At the top of the eighth inning, Bogaerts lifted the Padres to a 7-1 lead over the Dodgers with a solo shot over the fence. His home run followed a two-run homer from Padres rookie outfielder Jackson Merrill. The back-to-back home runs pumped the Padres up to score three more runs by the end of the game.
However, before Bogaerts launched the home run, he seemed to have injured his leg after hitting a foul ball during his at-bat. After the game, he revealed to reporters that he was dealing with a hamstring cramp but it did not seem too concerning.
As of Monday, Padres manager Mike Shildt told reporters that he is optimistic about Bogaerts' hamstring.
San Diego has not ruled Bogaerts out for Game 3, which is a good sign for now. The four-time All-Star has remained healthy for the majority of his stint with the Padres. He missed slightly under two months from May to July with a left shoulder fracture, but that was the only time he was on the injured list as a member of the Padres.
The potential injury of Bogaerts would be especially unfortunate for San Diego as the Padres have already been dealt a brutal blow with the recent season-ending injury of starting pitcher Joe Musgrove. It was reported on Friday that the 2022 NL All-Star will be sidelined for the next year as he undergoes Tommy John surgery.
The Padres are currently tied 1-1 with the Dodgers in the NLDS, and in the driver's seat to advance to the NLCS. However, the Padres still need to beat the National League West champions two more times to earn their spot in the next round. Therefore, a healthy Bogaerts is critical for San Diego.
Lucky for the Padres, Bogaerts' hamstring cramps came in Game 2, which granted him a day of rest on Monday to recover without having to miss a postseason game. San Diego will return home to Petco Park on Tuesday to resume the NLDS.