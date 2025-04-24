Padres Manager Provides Encouraging Update on Luis Arraez Days After Collision
The San Diego Padres have endured a slew of injuries early this season, but none were more frightening than the scary collision Luis Arraez was involved in last weekend.
On Sunday Night Baseball, Arraez collided with Houston Astros second baseman Mauricio Dubon at first while running out a bunt. The Padres star was put on a stretcher and had to be transported to a local Houston hospital for further evaluation.
The incident was not only frightening onlooking fans, but Arraez's injury almost brought Fernando Tatis Jr. to tears.
“It was just a sad moment, especially getting close to him and seeing him on the ground like that,” Tatis said. “You definitely get scared. You almost are going to tears, but just sit down right next to him and you start praying for him right away.”
On Monday, Arraez was placed on the 7-day injured list as he entered concussion protocol. Manager Mike Shildt recently provided the latest update surrounding the Padres star.
“He’s sore, as you would expect,” Shildt said on the Starkville podcast. “But nothing from a CT scan that’s alarming in the cervical area or the jaw line, because he got a little abrasion on his jaw. And cognitively, [he’s] alert, remembers what’s taken place, is testing positively to this point on anything relative to the concussion side of it.”
The three-time batting champion is slashing .287/.330/.425 with three home runs, seven RBIs, and a .755 OPS this season. The earliest Arraez can return is April 29 against the San Francisco Giants.
Arraez is one of many key Friars on the IL just a month into the 2025 campaign. Yu Darvish, Jake Cronenworth, and Jackson Merrill are also dealing with different injuries early this year.
Despite the numerous setbacks in San Diego, the Padres are still leading baseball's best division with a 17-8 record.
