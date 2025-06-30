Padres Manager Reveals Why Xander Bogaerts Exited Sunday's Loss Early
San Diego Padres manager Mike Shildt announced shortstop Xander Bogaerts left Sunday's series finale against the Cincinnati Reds due to a "severe cramp" in his left quad, per the San Diego Union-Tribune's Kevin Acee.
Bogaerts swung the bat well before his exit, hitting a leadoff double in the bottom of the second inning, giving the Padres a lead with a solo home run in the top of the fourth inning and advancing Fernando Tatis Jr. — who would eventually score the go-ahead run — to third with a double in the bottom of the seventh.
The shortstop has turned up the heat in June after a slow start to the season, and has four multi-hit games since June 19. His batting average, on-base percentage and slugging percentage in June are all higher than his season totals.
Bogaerts has five home runs and 30 runs batted in this season, along with a .251/.327/.689 slashline. He is in the third year of an 11-year, $280 million deal, which will keep him in San Diego until he is 40.
Bogaerts was a four-time All-Star with the Boston Red Sox before his move to the Padres, and is a five-time Silver Slugger award winner.
After the Padres loss Sunday, they fell seven games behind the NL West-leading Los Angeles Dodgers, and are now one game back of the St. Louis Cardinals for the final NL Wild Card spot. They are 0.5 games ahead of the third-place San Francisco Giants.
Padres Lineup vs Phillies on Monday
Bogaerts is back in the lineup for the Friars on Monday against the Philadelphia Phillies, who lead the NL East with a 49-35 record. First pitch is at 3:35 p.m. PT.
For more Padres news, head over to Padres on SI.