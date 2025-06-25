Padres Manager Says Manny Machado is One of MLB's Most 'Misunderstood' Players
The San Diego Padres recently finished up what turned out to be an extremely tense, seven-game stretch in 11 days against the Los Angeles Dodgers.
In a series in San Diego and L.A., stars were hit with errant pitches, benches were cleared, and as the dust cleared the day after the gauntlet of contests, both managers served a one-game suspension.
Perhaps at the center of this rivalry is someone who once briefly played on the Dodgers and is now one of the pillars of the Padres in Manny Machado.
Manager Mike Shildt recently spoke on Machado as the superstar eyes some rare air in the baseball world and has started to generate whispers of ending up in Cooperstown when all is said and done.
“I think he’s probably one of the most misunderstood players in our game," Shildt says. “I know the quality of human Manny is. I know Manny’s heart. But think what’s hard today is the sensitivity, the persecution, of just having the ability of being yourself. He is learning to channel all of the things that can be a challenge to be that consistent competitor and still be the core of who you are, which is core of who Manny Machado is, which is very special. …
“It’s much more difficult now to have a strong opinion or conviction. I’m not green-lighting doing something inappropriate or to offend someone, but gosh, man, being able to be an alpha, it gets to be more of a challenge for players. Competing hard every day is still OK. You want a commitment by every player to be willing to lay out, and that’s what comes with high expectations. I won’t apologize for that, and I don’t think Manny’s going to apologize.”
Machado is looking to become one of just 12 players in MLB history to get 2,000 hits and 350 home runs before turning 33.
The superstar is at 1,991 hits and 355 home runs. He turns 33 years old on July 6.
Regardless of when he gets to the milestone, the rarity of what Machado does and is doing further extends his greatness. Perhaps all that matters to the third baseman is getting his team to October, and a run that finally takes them to the finish line.
