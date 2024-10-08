Padres Manger Mike Shildt Claps Back at Dodgers' Dave Roberts, Defends Manny Machado
San Diego Padres manager Mike Shildt defended Manny Machado for his throw toward the Los Angeles Dodgers dugout in Game 2 of the National League Division Series. The baseball Machado threw came close to hitting Dodgers manager Dave Roberts, but Shildt believes Machado did not have any intent behind the throw.
"I don’t think there was any intent at all with that," Shildt said Tuesday, via Kevin Acee of the San Diego Union-Tribune.
Roberts had previously said there was "intent" behind Machado's throw.
“It was unsettling,” Roberts said. “Obviously I have a relationship with Manny from years past. There was intent behind it. It didn’t almost hit me because there was a net. And that was very bothersome. If it was intended at me, I would be very — it’s pretty disrespectful. So I don’t know his intent. I don’t want to speak for him. But I did see the video. And the ball was directed at me with something behind it.”
Roberts later called the Padres a team that likes to take on the role of a "villian."
"That team over there, they like the villain-type kind of role," Roberts told reporters.
Shildt defended his team, and appeared to take a shot at Roberts while describing his view of the conflicts.
“I come from maybe just a different philosophy of dealing with this,” Shild said Tuesday. "Listen, I got into this game to help players get the most out of their God-given ability and to compete on the field and respect the opponent. I’m not nor will I ever disparage another player on another team, especially anybody I’ve managed in the past, nor will I do it to a collective team. That’s not how I want to operate. I have a lot of respect for their club, the players on their club.”
There was already clear tension between the two teams entering this series as NL West rivals, but those tensions have clearly escalated during the first two games of the series. Between the opinions of the two managers, Jack Flaherty and Manny Machado exchanging words at each other, and Dodgers fans throwing items at Padres players, this series has already been as intense as they come.
The teams will take the field again on Tuesday for Game 3 at Petco Park.