Padres Trying to Accomplish Feat Not Done in Over 40 Years
The San Diego Padres are off to a hot start, but have a chance to make history against the Atlanta Braves Sunday night.
More news: Padres' Yu Darvish Appears to Be Ways Away From Returning
The Padres haven’t won four in a row to start a season since 1984, when they swept the Pittsburgh Pirates in a two-game series in San Diego and followed that up with two wins against the Chicago Cubs.
Padres Lineup vs. Braves
Fernando Tatis Jr. is once again in the leadoff spot, instead of Luis Arraez. The Padres star is currently hitting .417 with a 1.083 OPS.
As for how long Tatis will remain the Padres' leadoff hitter? Manager Mike Shildt answered.
“I think it’s something we’re playing with,” Shildt said. “And looking at it, he looked very comfortable. Luis is comfortable (hitting) second. It looks good. We’ll see what it looks like continually. I think it’s a good spot for him.”
Manny Machado Update
San Diego Padres star Manny Machado exited Saturday's game with right calf tightness, but he's back in the lineup for the series finale against Atlanta.
“I think Shildty did the right thing there, just taking me out, precautionary stuff, maybe keeping it from being something worse,” Machado said. “It was just a little cramp. I’ve felt stuff like that before. It’s not a big deal, nothing too concerning.”
Shildt also shared he wasn't concerned about Machado being sidelined.
“Manny looks like he’s going to be fine,” manager Mike Shildt said. “He cramped up, and the cramp stayed with him. It got to a point where it just didn’t make any sense to stay with him. … Didn’t want to risk anything.”
More news: Padres Manager, Manny Machado Provide Massive Update on Star's Injury
For more Padres news, head over to Padres on SI.