Padres' Manny Machado Exits Saturday's Game vs Braves With Injury

Noah Camras

Mar 27, 2025; San Diego, California, USA; San Diego Padres third baseman Manny Machado (13) hits a RBI double during the seventh inning against the Atlanta Braves at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Denis Poroy-Imagn Images / Denis Poroy-Imagn Images
San Diego Padres superstar third baseman Manny Machado left Saturday's game against the Atlanta Braves early with an apparent injury.

Machado seemed to injure his right leg after a swing in the bottom of the fourth inning.

Machado stayed in the game to hit, but was then replaced by utility man Jose Iglesias at third base to open the fifth inning.

The Padres then annnounced that Machado exited the game with right calf tightness.

This is one of the last things the Padres want to see as they have opened their season 2-0 with impressive come-from-behind wins over the Braves.

This story will be updated...

NOAH CAMRAS

Noah graduated from USC in 2022 with a B.A. in Journalism and a minor in sports media studies. He is the lead editor for Inside the Padres. He was born and raised in Los Angeles, and has covered all Southern California sports in his career.

