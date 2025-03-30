Padres' Manny Machado Exits Saturday's Game vs Braves With Injury
In this story:
San Diego Padres superstar third baseman Manny Machado left Saturday's game against the Atlanta Braves early with an apparent injury.
Machado seemed to injure his right leg after a swing in the bottom of the fourth inning.
More news: Padres $182 Million Pitcher Predicted to Betray San Diego, Sign With AL East Squad
Machado stayed in the game to hit, but was then replaced by utility man Jose Iglesias at third base to open the fifth inning.
The Padres then annnounced that Machado exited the game with right calf tightness.
This is one of the last things the Padres want to see as they have opened their season 2-0 with impressive come-from-behind wins over the Braves.
This story will be updated...
Published |Modified