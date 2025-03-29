Padres $182 Million Pitcher Predicted to Betray San Diego, Sign With AL East Squad
The San Diego Padres had not one, but two starting pitchers involved in trade rumors all offseason. Both Dylan Cease and Michael King were reportedly on the table to be traded this offseason, but the pair remained in the rotation at least to start the season.
While president of baseball operations A.J. Preller is still listening to interested teams on Cease, the Padres have reportedly shut down inquiries on King for the 2025 season.
"I would be shocked, but I guess anything can happen," King said earlier this offseason of being traded. "I didn't think I was going to be traded over here that offseason last year. I know that the baseball world is crazy so you don't want to make those plans and the baseball gods are going to tell you something different."
While the right-hander may be secured for the year, MLB insider Jim Bowden predicts King to sign a landmark deal with the Baltimore Orioles in the offseason.
"Michael King signs with the Orioles after agreeing to terms on a five-year, $182 million free-agent contract," Bowden writes.
In 2024, King produced a 2.95 ERA with a 13-9 record. He had 201 strikeouts across 173.2 innings pitched. King made two postseason starts for the Padres, sporting a 3.75 ERA over 12 innings.
The Padres are confident he can replicate another strong performance this season; however, the 29-year-old struggled in his Opening Day start, being pulled after just 2.2 innings.
King's rocky showing earned him a 10.13 ERA to start the year as he allowed four hits and four walks with three strikeouts. However, the Padres won in true San Diego fashion, securing a 7-4 comeback victory.
"I think that we have each other's backs and that's something we love about each other," King said. "We know that it's going to take all of us to win. We're going to push ourselves to be the best we can be."
King and the Padres have a $15 million mutual option for the 2026 season, but it's unlikely that gets picked up barring anything unforeseen.
