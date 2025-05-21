Padres' Manny Machado Has Blunt 4-Word Response to San Diego's Struggles
The San Diego Padres have lost four games in a row, and six of their last 10 contests.
After putting up 39 runs in a series against the Colorado Rockies, the Friars have just 13 runs over the next seven games. Specifically, a 21-0 rout of the Rockies on May 10 was one of the obvious highs of the season, but San Diego is just 2-6 since that historic pounding.
More news: Padres Regret One Key Offseason Decision, Says Analyst
Superstar Manny Machado gave a simple response as to what has been happening to the usually electric team lately.
“We’re just not hitting.”
Although it wasn't true Tuesday with San Diego's five hits, it surely felt as such given a runner reached second base twice on the way to the loss. It has proven to be completely accurate during the four game skid as the Friars are 0-for-24 with runners in scoring position in that span.
“That’s how it is,” Machado said. “I mean, one day you’re the hottest guy, and another day you’re not. That’s just baseball. We’re not hitting.”
More news: Padres Insider Provides Major Update on Yu Darvish's Unclear Return Timeline
Machado had a 14-game hitting streak coming into the four-game losing skid but has gone 0-for-15 while his team has been winless. Fellow superstar Jackson Merrill is 2-for-23 in his last six games.
It's puzzling what has happened just days after historic offensive outbursts, but the Padres must remain patient and settle into what is a long MLB season.
Manager Mike Shildt tried to find the bright spot of the loss, and that was the pitching side of things.
Dylan Cease threw six strikeouts over seven innings, allowing three earned runs while Toronto Blue Jays right-hander Chris Bassitt dealt six scoreless innings with six punchouts.
“It was a pitchers’ duel,” Padres manager Mike Shildt said. “Bassitt pitched very well, located his heater, big curveball that you don’t see very often, split was good. So he kept us off-balance. We outhit them. We’ve outhit our opponent the last couple games. Just haven’t been able to string anything together.”
There is still an opportunity to win the series in Canada and get back on track, but the change has to start with the bats for the rest to fall into place.
More news: Yu Darvish Not With Padres in Toronto Despite Plan For Him to Join Team
For more Padres news, head over to Padres on SI.