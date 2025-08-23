Padres' Manny Machado Heaps Praise on Petco Park Fans
San Diego Padres third baseman Manny Machado spoke about the support that the Friar faithful have for the team.
The Padres are in the middle of a week-long homestand at Petco Park, which has already seen the team beat the San Francisco Giants, 3-1, in a four-game season series.
Starting Friday, San Diego hosts the Los Angeles Dodgers for a hotly contested National League West clash.
Machado took the time to applaud the fans for showing out in the middle of the week for the team's series against the Giants.
"I mean, I see it on a Monday and even today, like you saw today, I mean, it's unbelievable what these fans have been doing for us all year," he said after Wednesday's game against the Giants.
"I saw it today, the 55th sold out for the season. The 82 games that we play here, I mean, it's unbelievable how the fans have supported us all year, and they continue to do it.
"And you know, it's awesome to come to a ballpark every single night knowing that you're gonna have a packed house to play in front of."
This season, the third baseman is hitting .285/.336/.481 with 11 home runs and 38 RBIs at home. He has 135 wRC+ at Petco Park, creating runs at an impressive level. As a whole, he has a 3.8 WAR.
The Padres need Machado firing on all cylinders for the upcoming series against the Dodgers.
The team has played the Giants for a series, then the Dodgers, followed by another series with the Giants, and now another series against Los Angeles, capping off a tough stretch of games.
The 32-year-old veteran is relishing the challenge of facing high-leverage games on a regular basis and how it can help prepare the team for the upcoming playoff stretch.
"So, you know, it's really really testing us, you know testing our you know, how much do we want it?," he added.
"How much we want to go out there and play, and you know, really looking forward to the rest of the season.
"I mean, this is the best part of the season. You know these August dog days are tough, but you know, they make everything better at the end."
